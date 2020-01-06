Delhi anti-CAA protests: Two Bangladeshis among five held for Seemapuri violence

Last week, SIT had identified 25 men allegedly involved in the violence that took place in Seemapuri, Seelampu (in pic), and Jaffarabad on December 20. Last week, SIT had identified 25 men allegedly involved in the violence that took place in Seemapuri, Seelampu (in pic), and Jaffarabad on December 20.

Five people, including two Bangladeshis, have been arrested in connection with the violence in New Delhi’s Seemapuri during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act last month. news agency PTI reported.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch is probing 10 cases of rioting in connection with the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens in the national capital. Last week, it had identified 25 men allegedly involved in the violence that took place in Seemapuri, Seelampur, and Jaffarabad on December 20.

In Seemapuri, an angry crowd had allegedly hurled stones at police personnel and damaged public properties.

“We have so far identified only those who were clearly seen in CCTV footage damaging public property and pelting stones at police personnel,” an officer had said, adding that the police were also probing whether some protesters had been instigated through WhatsApp and other social media.

