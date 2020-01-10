Delhi anti-CAA protests: Police promised to drop them home, arrested them later, claim families

They claimed police cited violent protests to escort them into a bus, and promised to drop them homes — only to arrest them later. They claimed police cited violent protests to escort them into a bus, and promised to drop them homes — only to arrest them later.

When the 15 men arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Darya Ganj last month were granted bail, their families broke out in celebration, flashing victory signs and posing for photos with their lawyers.

The Indian Express spoke to family members of six of the men, who alleged the men were only passing through the protest site. They claimed police cited violent protests to escort them into a bus, and promised to drop them homes — only to arrest them later.

Sabeel Ahmed, (21): He works as a tailor in Jaffrabad. His brother, who did not wish to be named, said Sabeel was returning to his home in North East Delhi’s Seelampur after prayers at Jama Masjid area when police intercepted him. “Police stopped his auto; they said there was a big protest and they would safely escort him home,” claimed his brother.

Mohd Shamsher (24): He works at an embroidery unit. On the day of the protest, his family said he had gone to Chandni Chowk area to buy some material. He was passing through Darya Ganj when he was carted into a police van under the pretext of a safe ride to his house in North East Delhi’s New Usmanpur. His elderly mother, Mehrun Khan, said, “He was the sole breadwinner of my family. I have been struggling to make ends meet since his arrest.”

Danish Malik (22): He works as a scrap dealer in North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura. His elder brother, Sajid, claimed Danish was returning home with two other men in an auto rickshaw after eating at a hotel in Jama Masjid. “Police let the two men go and picked up Danish. They told him the situation was bad and he should board their bus,” claimed Sajid.

Mohd Amir (25): He works as a tailor in Babarpur, Shahdara. On the day of the incident, he had gone to visit his grandmother in Chawri Bazaar. His brother claimed that on his way back, police spotted him and asked him to accompany them. “We visited him in jail… our grandmother was very upset on seeing him there.” While police said he has a previous criminal history, Amir told the court that there is no pending case against him.

Haider Ali (21): He works as a labourer in Maujpur, Shahdara. Ali’s father said his son was around Pragati Maidan and went towards Darya Ganj, where he was picked up by police. “It was around 8 pm, when the protests had died down, that he was picked up,” he claimed.

Mohd Zaid (24): He stays with his family at Shastri park and works as a vegetable vendor. His elder brother, Adil, claimed Zaid went to watch a movie and was returning from the theatre when some policemen held him by the neck and took him to Darya Ganj police station. His mother, Tahida Begum, said Zaid was going to be married before he was arrested. His father cannot work as he is paralysed.

Delhi Police have denied the allegations made by the families. Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, said, “The officers arrested only the protesters from the site… the accused were present there in groups and were part of the protest.”

