Delhi anti-CAA protest LIVE: Cops on standby as hundreds march to Parliament

Protests underway at Jantar Mantar. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Protests underway at Jantar Mantar. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Security was stepped up in the national capital on Monday in the wake of a protest march against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament.

In view of the “sansad ghero” protest, security policemen have been deployed in the New Delhi area and additional forces have been summoned from four districts. Section 144 has also been imposed in the area.