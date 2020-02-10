Delhi anti-CAA protest LIVE: Cops on standby as hundreds march to Parliament

Security was stepped up in the national capital on Monday in the wake of a protest march against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament.
In view of the “sansad ghero” protest, security policemen have been deployed in the New Delhi area and additional forces have been summoned from four districts. Section 144 has also been imposed in the area.
Highlights
Scores of residents in Jamia Nagar staged a protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA and NRC. The protesters led by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising JMI students and alumni, prepared to march towards Parliament to raise their voice against the two laws. The protesters raised slogans like "Kagaz Nahi dikhayenge (we will not furnish our papers)".
