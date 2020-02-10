Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Delhi anti-CAA protest LIVE: Cops on standby as hundreds march to Parliament

In the wake of the "sansad ghero" protest, the cops have deployed several security personnel in the New Delhi district area and have also summoned additional force from four districts. Section 144 has also been imposed in the area.

February 10, 2020 1:47:14 pm
delhi protest march, delhi parliament protest march, mandi house march, jantar mantar march, delhi police, delhi city news Protests underway at Jantar Mantar. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Security was stepped up in the national capital on Monday in the wake of a protest march against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament.

In view of the “sansad ghero” protest, security policemen have been deployed in the New Delhi area and additional forces have been summoned from four districts. Section 144 has also been imposed in the area.

 

 

 

Protests are underway in Delhi. Get latest updates here.

    13:47 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    Delhi protests LIVE: 'Kagaz Nahi dikhayenge' slogans raised at Jamia

    Scores of residents in Jamia Nagar staged a protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA and NRC. The protesters led by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising JMI students and alumni, prepared to march towards Parliament to raise their voice against the two laws. The protesters raised slogans like "Kagaz Nahi dikhayenge (we will not furnish our papers)".

    13:42 (IST)10 Feb 2020
    Delhi protests LIVE: Cops on standby as hundreds gather for march to Parliament

    Security was stepped up in the national capital on Monday in the wake of a protest march against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.