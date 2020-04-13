Delhi: Another patient tests positive at cancer institute

Seven patients were shifted from DSCI to Dharamshila Hospital earlier. Seven patients were shifted from DSCI to Dharamshila Hospital earlier.

A 52-year-old cancer patient, who was shifted from Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) to Dharamshila Cancer Care hospital recently, and his attendant have tested positive for coronavirus. He is the fourth patient to test positive from the institute, which has also seen 22 healthcare workers and a security guard contracting the virus.

A total of seven patients from the institute were earlier shifted to Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital. “We are getting the other six patients tested again,” said a senior doctor from DSCI.

On Saturday, a 56-year-old cancer patient from the institute suffering from gallbladder cancer died a day after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, two more healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi, pushing the total number of affected medical staff in the capital to 44. Test results came positive Saturday for a 48-year-old assistant nursing superintendent at Lok Nayak hospital and a lab technician at the DSCI. A security guard from DSCI also tested positive.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the 48-year-old, who is currently in isolation at Lok Nayak, said, “I don’t know how I got the virus, because I was not in direct contact with patients, but I was in contact with nurses and doctors. We wear masks and aprons, the full PPE kit is for the frontline staff.”

According to a senior doctor at Lok Nayak, she came in contact with 30 people, including her husband, who is a sub-inspector, and two sons.

A security guard from DSCI who tested positive Sunday is a resident of Muzaffarnagar. He left for his native place on March 23. “He is admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital. His wife and kids have tested negative and the contact tracing is going on,” said a senior doctor from DSCI.

The technician at DSCI, who tested positive Saturday, was working in a lab at the institute. “Contact tracing for both security guard and the technician is underway,” the DSCI official said.

