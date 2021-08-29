Delhi: Another Max Hospital to be developed in Saket

Another 500-bed hospital is to be developed by Max Healthcare in South Delhi’s Saket, expanding its current capacity in the area to 2,300 beds. The group has acquired rights to aid development to the hospital to be built in Saket through its subsidiary Alps Hospital. The hospital will be developed in a 3.5-acre plot of land between the existing Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket and Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital.

The first phase of this hospital is expected to be commissioned in 2024, and according to a hospital spokesperson, will enable the “creation of a 2,300-bed contiguous medical hub spread over 23 acres of land” by integration with the existing hospital.

“This transaction will allow us to create amongst the largest healthcare complexes in Asia at the heart of our National Capital. This complex will be committed to the highest standards of clinical excellence, research, academics and patient care, serving both the domestic and international patient community. The hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds, of which 250 beds will be commissioned in the first phase. It will be operated under the aegis of Vikrant Children’s Foundation and Research Centre. The hospital, once fully constructed and operational, shall directly employ around 2,500 people and provide free treatment to around 80,000 patients belonging to economically weaker sections annually in its inpatient and outpatient departments,” said Dr Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director, Max Healthcare.