Delhi: Another fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site

Another fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi late on Saturday night, said officials, nearly two weeks after a massive fire at the site required nearly 48 hours of firefighting operations to put out. This fire, though, was put out in under three hours, as per officials.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said that they received a call around 10.30 pm about the fire as blazes had spread to mounds of garbage and smoke billowed from the yard. The DFS sent four fire tenders to the spot within 10-15 minutes.

“We deployed four fire tenders as the fire spread to different piles of garbage. We acted quickly and first controlled the fire. The fire was doused at around 1 am. The fire tenders were sent back after a cooling operation to control smoke,” said an officer.

The fire continued raging for over three hours with a thick layer of smoke posing a challenge for locals in Kondli.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar also posted a video of the fire with a tweet saying: ” Ghazipur’s mountain of garbage has burnt again, people of Kondli are suffocating…”

Last week Delhi Police had registered a case against unknown people under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections on making atmosphere noxious to health, negligent conduct with respect to fire and act endangering life or personal safety of others. More than 110 firefighters worked for almost two days to control the massive fire.

DFS chief Atul Garg had told The Indian Express that the team had faced many challenges as there was a risk of falling from the garbage mountains, suffocation from the smoke and also toxic gases. Around 5-6 excavators and 4 fire tenders were deployed at all times to first break down the mountains and then water the parts.