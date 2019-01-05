Delhi: Another collapse, another red flag ignored

Two weeks before a two-storey fan manufacturing unit in Moti Nagar’s Basai Darapur came crumbling, killing seven, including a child, the factory’s owner had been served a notice by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), asking him to stop any trade or industrial activities and to remove any machinery. The reason: The area where the unit was operating is deemed residential in nature.

As per the notice, the unit should have stopped functioning within 48 hours. It did not.

A week later, the SDMC’s factory licensing department wrote to the Delhi government’s Industry Department, flagging concerns that it could not conduct sealing there. In the December 27 letter, the civic body cited adirection from the Industry Department dated October 15, 2010, which restrains authorities from conducting “closure/sealing action of industries in clusters notified for redevelopment”.

The Delhi government had designated 22 areas as redevelopment zones, with the aim that residential areas where several factory units had come up could be converted into industrial hubs, south MCD Mayor Narendra Chawla said. The plan is yet to take off.

“The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) had given us a list of factories with their addresses, which have to be sealed — electricity at 61 units has already been cut. But it was later found that some of these areas were operating in redevelopment zones, so clarity is needed on whether they can be sealed,” Chawla said.

DSIIDC red flag

The list of 6,000-odd factories the SDMC is supposed to seal was provided to the civic body by the DSIIDC over two months ago. This included the ill-fated building in Moti Nagar. The corporation, however, issued a notice to this particular building only two weeks ago.

The challenge faced by the civic body, in this case, is indicative of a larger malaise — South MCD additional commissioner U K Tyagi said that of the 10,000 factories they are supposed to seal, only 161 have been forced to shut shop, while several others have been served a notice or have vacated willingly.

South MCD sources, however, said that in almost half the cases, those served notices are still continuing to run their units. South corporation commissioner Puneet Goel has already demanded a report of the Moti Nagar collapse, which is expected by Monday.

Among those who died at the factory were two scrap dealers who were working behind the building and were crushed under the rubble; and a man and his six-year-old son who had arrived an hour earlier.

The collapse was the result of a blast in the furnace. The dead were identified as Rampal (45), Ajay (22), Munger (55), Ajay (25), Rajesh (40) and his son Anshu (6), and an unknown man. The eight injured are undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the building owner Ankit Gupta, who is also injured.

Moti Nagar fire station in-charge Aman Kumar Lathar said the fire call was made at 8.47 pm. “After an initial survey, we found that no fire safety norms had been followed,” Lathar said.

An NDRF official said the building, covering 200 yards, was “unframed”, meaning there was no beam or column to support it. The unit manufactured ceiling fan blades and iron rods used to hang the fans.