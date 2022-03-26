Delhi Budget 2022 Live Updates: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia presents Rs 75,800-crore Budget with focus on employment

Delhi Budget 2022 Live News Today: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented the 8th Annual Budget, with focus on employment. Calling it the ‘Rozgaar Budget’, Sisodia said that the Delhi government has come up with schemes that will provide jobs, food, and increased opportunities in business to those who have lost their livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sisodia added that the government aims to increase the employment rate in Delhi from 33 per cent to 45 per cent. “Currently, only 57 lakh people out of the total population of the national capital are employed. The government aims to take this number to 75 lakh in the next five years,” the Deputy CM said.
According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2021, presented by Sisodia in the Assembly on Friday, the GSDP at current prices of Delhi has increased by 50% in the last six years — from Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-2017 to Rs 9,23,967 crore in 2021-22.
During the Delhi Annual Budget 2022-23 session, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced a budget of Rs 9668 crore for the health sector. The Deputy CM said a toll free helpline will be launched for the health card initiative
The goverment has sanctioned Rs 160 crore for healthcards for Delhi residents. He also said Rs 15 crore have been allocated for yoga teachers who will provide yoga training to the people of Delhi.
The Delhi government has also allocated Rs 800 crore for creating and providing jobs, an audit of which will also be undertaken for the first time, the Deputy Chief Minister informed. He added that Rs 475 crore has been allocated for construction and development of Mohalla Clinics, polyclinics and Mahila Mohalla Clinics.
Praising the government’s go green measures, Sisodia said that following the introduction of the EV policy in 2019-20, the number of electric vehicles in the national capital has gone up from 1.2 per cent to 10 per cent.
Speaking about development initiatives, the Deputy CM said: “The Delhi government will also organise retail and wholesale shopping festivals for 6 to 8 weeks. Under this policy, several popular markets in the city will be redeveloped. The government has allocated Rs 100 crore for this purpose. About five markets will be redeveloped in the first phase.”
The Deputy Chief Minister, during his Budget speech, also listed measures to boost and promote Delhi’s street food, like chole bhatoore, golgappa, tikki etc. For this, he added, the government will start a “Delhi Good Truck Policy” under which food-trucks will operate from 8 pm to 2 am. The move shall also help create employment, the Deputy CM said.
To create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, the government will focus on the following priority sectors:
