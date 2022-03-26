Delhi Budget 2022 Live Updates: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia presents Rs 75,800-crore Budget with focus on employment

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia holding the 8th annual budget before presenting it at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, on Saturday. (Twitter/@manishsisodia)

Delhi Budget 2022 Live News Today: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday presented the 8th Annual Budget, with focus on employment. Calling it the ‘Rozgaar Budget’, Sisodia said that the Delhi government has come up with schemes that will provide jobs, food, and increased opportunities in business to those who have lost their livelihoods during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sisodia added that the government aims to increase the employment rate in Delhi from 33 per cent to 45 per cent. “Currently, only 57 lakh people out of the total population of the national capital are employed. The government aims to take this number to 75 lakh in the next five years,” the Deputy CM said.

According to the Delhi Economic Survey 2021, presented by Sisodia in the Assembly on Friday, the GSDP at current prices of Delhi has increased by 50% in the last six years — from Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-2017 to Rs 9,23,967 crore in 2021-22.