Delhi announces new law to regulate coaching centres, CM Rekha Gupta warns of immediate sealing after UP blaze

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a video message on Saturday, said that the government is going to formulate a law to regulate all the coaching centres in the Capital to avoid any untoward incidents. She also warned that coaching centres running in the Capital without complying with security and fire safety norms will be sealed.

This comes days after a fire at a three-storey building housing a coaching centre in Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow killed 15 people on Monday.

“One month. There is a time period of one month. All the coaching institutes running in Delhi, be it 900 or 1000, the number doesn’t matter—what matters is the lives of the children studying there, their safety and security,” Gupta said.