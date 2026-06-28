Delhi announces new law to regulate coaching centres, CM Rekha Gupta warns of immediate sealing after UP blaze

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a video message on Saturday, said that the government is going to formulate a law to regulate all the coaching centres in the Capital to avoid any untoward incidents. She also warned that coaching centres running in the Capital without complying with security and fire safety norms will be sealed.
This comes days after a fire at a three-storey building housing a coaching centre in Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow killed 15 people on Monday.
“One month. There is a time period of one month. All the coaching institutes running in Delhi, be it 900 or 1000, the number doesn’t matter—what matters is the lives of the children studying there, their safety and security,” Gupta said.
Further, the CM said that any coaching institutes operating without mandatory fire audits, essential safety equipment, or proper security measures will be shut down.
“According to the findings of the High Court committee, we are going to bring a law so that every coaching centre in Delhi…so that every coaching centre in the city is held to these standards, and no student’s life is put at risk,” Gupta said.
Seeking the cooperation of the students, the CM said, “If you feel your coaching centre is unsafe in any way, then please message, email, or call. But be sure to send me your information. We will take the strictest action; we will even seal such coaching centres.”
Earlier this week, Education Minister Ashish Sood also ordered a citywide safety crackdown on coaching centres and said that a robust regulatory framework for coaching centres under preparation was underway.
He also chaired a high-level review meeting to assess safety standards, infrastructure, and the regulatory framework governing coaching institutes across the National Capital with concerned departments like the Home Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Urban Development Department, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the Directorate of Higher Education.
“The safety and welfare of students is our highest priority. Any negligence affecting student safety will not be tolerated. All coaching institutes must strictly comply with safety norms and guidelines issued by the Government and the Courts from time to time,” the Minister said.
The meeting focused primarily on fire safety measures, regulatory shortcomings, student welfare, and unfair commercial practices adopted by certain coaching institutes.
He also directed all concerned departments to ensure that coaching centre operators implement comprehensive and long-term safety measures without delay.
As part of an immediate enforcement drive, the Minister directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to launch a special inspection campaign across major coaching hubs, including Mukherjee Nagar, Rajender Nagar, and Katwaria Sarai. The inspection teams will verify compliance with fire safety norms, building regulations, and other mandatory safety requirements.
MCD was asked to provide inspection teams with the list of 923 coaching centres surveyed across Delhi.
Further, all concerned departments, including the DFS and Delhi Police, have been directed to initiate strict action against institutions found violating prescribed safety standards or operating in contravention of applicable regulations.
The MCD has also been instructed to submit a daily Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Minister’s Office regarding enforcement and compliance measures.
The proposed framework aims to address systemic gaps, strengthen accountability, improve safety standards, and establish a transparent regulatory mechanism for coaching centres operating in Delhi. The draft framework will be submitted to the government shortly, officials said.
“The Delhi Government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests and future of students. No institution will be allowed to compromise with student safety. Those violating prescribed norms will face strict and decisive action,” Sood had said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram