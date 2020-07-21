At Delhi’s Anna Nagar slum, homes gone, families take shelter at tent

NDRF personnel carried out a nine-hour rescue operation at Anna Nagar on Saturday. (Express photo) NDRF personnel carried out a nine-hour rescue operation at Anna Nagar on Saturday. (Express photo)

Over 20 families from the Anna Nagar slum cluster at ITO spent Sunday night in a tent set up by authorities near Indraprastha Metro station, after their homes were washed away in the rain.

The office of the central district magistrate has started releasing funds to those displaced. Nidhi Srivastava, DM (central), said at least 10 families have been given cheques of Rs 25,000 each.

On Monday, government officials also advised other families living next to a drain, which overflowed and destroyed over 10 houses, to shift to the tent as the ground is unstable.

Among them was Rajan Singh (37), a driver. He said, “It was difficult last night, we didn’t have anything to eat and couldn’t sleep. My wife is pregnant… we also have two daughters. Yesterday, my wife ran from the house minutes before the drain swept nearby houses away. We thought we were lucky that we still have our home but the authorities told us it’s not safe to live there.” The family was only allowed to take things like clothes, medicines and books. They are now living in the tent.

The tent is divided into two — one half for men and the other for women and children. There are two fans outside and the families sleep on a carpet.

Rekha Rani (40), a housewife, said she has been living in Anna Nagar with her husband and their two sons for the last 25 years. “Last night, we didn’t have food and slept at a temple but had to leave as my husband said we weren’t safe.”

The family, which moved to the tent, said they said they left their house with nothing except their phones.

