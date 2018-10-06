Delhi: 21-year-old engineering student arrested for teacher’s murder

At the coaching centre where Ankit Sagar was shot dead. (File) At the coaching centre where Ankit Sagar was shot dead. (File)

A 21-year-old final-year Computer Science student from Delhi Technological University has been arrested for the murder of 31-year-old teacher Ankit Sagar, who was shot dead at his coaching centre on Monday. In the days after the murder, a 10-man team from Mahendra Park police station had analysed CCTV footage from cameras over a 300-metre area, gone through call data records, tapped local informers and scanned social media to trace a masked assailant, who had killed Ankit.

While tracking the suspect’s movements, police finally got a glimpse of the accused throwing away his cap and mask when he thought he was in a CCTV-free zone. Then, he rushed home. Police circulated the photographs, visited a local gym as the suspect had a good built, and multiple hair saloons because of his “unique hairstyle”. “The suspect had two minor cuts on the forehead. We looked into Ankit’s Facebook account and eventually, through a mutual friend, reached the profile of the accused. The suspect had used an image filter but we found the two cuts on forehead,” said DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan.

The accused was eventually identified as Aakash. Police raided his house on Thursday, and he tried to flee, injuring himself in the process. “He had thrown the mask and cap away but he could not dispose of the country-made pistol,” the officer said. Aakash’s family described him as a recluse with no friends from school or college, but so bright that his school had fast-tracked his progress, and he had taken admission into DTU at the age of 17.

The motive, police said, was jealousy. “Aakash killed Ankit because he was speaking to his female friend,” said Khan said. Police said the woman studied at Ankit’s coaching centre. According to police, the woman had entered into a relationship with Aakash, but Ankit kept up efforts to remain in touch. This, police said, angered Aakash, who purchased a country-made pistol from Baghpat in March.

However, due to exams and the fact that he could not muster the courage to commit murder, the accused waited for the right moment. “He had been planning to kill Ankit ever since,” Khan said. In the course of their probe, police also had to tackle allegations from Ankit’s family — that the brother of a girl from the minority community he wanted to marry may have been behind the murder. However, Khan denied that the girl’s family had any connection to the murder.

On Friday, Aakash’s family spent the day in shock. His parents and elder brother sell dry fruits in Chandni Chowk, and he was the first in a family of 13 to attend college. “He cracked the JEE Mains exam without attending tuition, in the first attempt. He was a very intelligent child who kept to himself,” Aakash’s uncle said.

