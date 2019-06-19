Delhi: Angry at slow service, waiter stabs colleague in Karol Bagh

A waiter was stabbed to death, allegedly by his colleague, following a quarrel outside Feast House cafe in Karol Bagh Monday.

Police claimed the accused, Kamal Singh (37), was angry with the victim, Rahul Koli, for not attending to guests in time and delaying service. The men got into a heated argument outside the cafe, following which Singh pulled out a knife from his pocket and allegedly stabbed Koli in his chest and abdomen. He also stabbed a 17-year-old who tried to stop him.

The victims were rushed to Jeewan Hospital, where Koli was declared dead on arrival. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 307 (attempt to murder).

By the time police reached the spot, Singh had fled. “Technical surveillance revealed that he was at the railway station. We rushed there and caught him…he was trying to flee to Nepal,” said a police officer.

The teen who was stabbed is recovering at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said police.