Delhi: Anganwadi workers take out fresh rally, FIR filed

Continuing their indefinite strike for an increase in honorarium, hundreds of anganwadi workers and helpers Friday took out a ‘khabardar’ rally against the Delhi government near Vidhan Sabha, threatening to intensify the stir if their demands are not met.

Police said they had filed an FIR in connection with the protest, since it was held without permission. “Legal action has been initiated under IPC Section 188 and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. No arrest has been made nor has any person been detained as of now,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The women have been protesting for more than 12 days near the Chief Minister’s residence. Protesters alleged they were stopped by the Delhi Police at several points and some of their members were detained — a claim police denied.

Neelam Rani (49), an anganwadi worker from Paschim Vihar, said, “This rally is important because we want the Delhi government to see us and understand what we have been going through.”

When contacted, officials in the Delhi government refused to comment.