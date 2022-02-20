Anganwadi workers protest to escalate on Feb 22 if govt strikes deal with other unions

As the protest by anganwadi workers in the national capital entered its 20th day Saturday, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) said they would escalate the protest on February 22 if the government strikes a deal with other unions it is supposedly in negotiations with.

“On February 11, we received an email which was an invitation for a meeting with Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. But since they also invited CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Unions), we have said we will not be a part of it. We made it clear that we will not be a part of any talks which are held with any union except ours,” said Vrishali from DSAWHU.

“We are waiting for February 21. If the government strikes a deal with any other union and increases our honorarium by around Rs 500-1000, we will dismiss the announcement and the deal, and take out a big rally at Civil Lines on February 22,” she added.

Anganwadi workers in Delhi receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 9,678 and helpers receive Rs 4,839, which had been increased from Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,500 respectively following a strike in 2017. Now, they want this increased to Rs 25,000 a month for workers and Rs 20,000 for helpers.

There are around 22,000 workers and helpers employed in anganwadi centres (AWCs) across Delhi. With the protest raging on since January 31, many anganwadi centres in Delhi have been shut.

“Barring a few centres, most are closed. In many cases, the workers close the anganwadi centres for the day, put a notice that they are on strike and then come for the protest. Everyday, several women are protesting here at the CM residence,” said Poonam, a worker. She said some workers had also allegedly received communication from the Delhi government through WhatsApp messages and letters to get back to duty.

Anganwadi workers have worked as frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the absence of food distribution at the centres, they distributed dry ration door-to-door every month during the pandemic.

In September 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre was increasing the honorarium of workers by Rs 1,500 and helpers by Rs 750. However, the arrears are still pending.