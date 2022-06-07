Body of minor boy found near school in Delhi’s Anand Parbat, two suspects identified

The body of a 17-year-old boy was found near a school in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area, the police said Tuesday. The body was found by locals early on Monday and the deceased had a stab injury, officers revealed, adding that two suspects have been identified in the case.

The police identified the deceased as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Anand Parbat area, and said the incident took place on HR Road near Ramjas School.

“We conducted an inquiry to identify the deceased and ascertain the sequence of events. We have now identified two suspects involved in the alleged murder. They are on the run. The matter is being investigated,” said an officer. The police are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of the death, the officer said.

A PCR call was made by locals around 7.15 am on Monday about the body. Shweta Chauhan, DCP (central) said the body was unidentified and was lying on the road near the school. “A team was sent to the spot and it was found that the boy was stabbed in the upper abdomen. There were no eyewitnesses at the spot. The body had been lying for some time,” the DCP said.

The police called the crime team to collect samples while the body was shifted to RML Hospital for autopsy. During the investigation, officers identified the boy with the help of his clothes and called his parents. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family for last rites.