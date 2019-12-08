‘Real hero’: First to enter burning building in Anaj Mandi, Delhi fireman saves 11 lives

Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain met the injured Delhi Fire Services personnel at the LNJP hospital. (Twitter/Satyendar Jain) Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain met the injured Delhi Fire Services personnel at the LNJP hospital. (Twitter/Satyendar Jain)

A Delhi Fire Service employee is being hailed as a “real hero” for saving the lives of 11 people in Anaj Mandi area on Sunday. AAP minister Satyendar Jain said fireman Rajesh Shukla was the first to enter the paper factory which caught fire in the residential area. Jain lauded his bravery for saving the lives of several people despite suffering burn injuries.

“Fireman Rajesh Shukla is a real hero. He was the first fireman to entered the fire spot and he saved around 11 lives. He did his job till the end despite of his bone injuries. Salute to this brave hero,” Jain tweeted.

Shukla injured both his legs in the rescue operation and is being treated at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, where the minister met him.

Forty-three people were killed in a massive fire that swept through a paper factory operating from a residential area at Anaj Mandi in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi road early on Sunday.

At least 50 people have been rescued so far. The fire, which erupted due to a short-circuit, has been doused and rescue efforts are underway.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. The government has ordered a probe into the incident and sought a report within seven days.

The incident came to light when the fire department received a call at 5.22 am following which 30 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Several people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.

