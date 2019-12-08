Delhi Anaj Mandi fire kills 43: Extremely horrific, says PM Modi

Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: As many as 50 people have been rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Delhi Anaj Mandi fire: As many as 50 people have been rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

At least 43 people were killed in a massive fire which broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi area of Delhi’s Rani Jhansi road early Sunday morning. The fire has been doused. As many as 50 people have been rescued so far and the rescue operation is underway.

Several people have been rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital. It is being told that the fire broke out after a short circuit in the electric meter.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.”

The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

Describing the fire incident as “tragic”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Very very tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals.” He also said he is going to visit the site shortly.

V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals. https://t.co/nWwoNB4u3Q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2019

Am reaching the site of fire incident — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2019

Delhi Minister Imran Hussain assured investigation into the matter. “It is a tragic incident. An investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it,” said Hussain.

Several other leaders also expressed their grief over the incident.

Expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, Union Home minister Amit Shah said, “Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on an urgent basis.”

Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2019

Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed “deep shock and dismay” at the horrendous fire accident in a factory in Anaj Mandi area. “Expressing her deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of over four dozen deceased in the tragic accident, Gandhi hoped that maximum lives will be saved and those injured are treated expeditiously,” a party statement said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Saddened at the news that a massive fire in the Anaj Mandi area of Delhi has claimed many lives and left several people injured. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

दिल्ली के अनाज मंडी मे, भीषण आग लगने से कईयो की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं । मृतकों के परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।#delhifire — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2019

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the incident. “The news of the death of 32 people due to fire in the house near Anaj Mandi situated in Jhansi Road, Delhi is heartwarming. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and provide their families with the ability to bear this deep sorrow,” tweeted Chouhan.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased hailing from the state.

Gautam Gambhir tweeted: “Extremely sad to hear about the tragic fire in Anaaj Mandi. My thoughts and prayers are with affected families. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was saddened by the tragic incident and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. “Saddened to hear about the devastating fire in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Banerjee tweeted.

Saddened to hear about the devastating fire in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 8, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Deeply pained by the loss of many precious lives due to fire in Delhi. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd