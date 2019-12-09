Delhi: Another fire at Anaj Mandi building where 43 people were killed on Sunday

The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area claimed 43 lives on Sunday. (Express photo) The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area claimed 43 lives on Sunday. (Express photo)

A minor fire broke out in north Delhi’s Anaj Mandi area on Monday morning in the same building where a massive blaze claimed 43 lives yesterday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot after the department received a call about the fire at about 7.50 am. Some material stacked inside the building caught fire. However, the situation was brought under control within 20 minutes, officials said.

An early morning fire in a five-storey residential building, which had several illegal manufacturing units running out of it, claimed the lives of 43 labourers, including at least five minors, on Sunday. The Delhi Fire Service, which received a call at 5.20 am, spent the next five hours pulling out more than 60 people, most of whom were asleep at the time the fire broke out.

An FIR registered by police states the factories were located illegally on residential premises. DFS director Atul Garg said the fire was possibly caused by an electrical short circuit on the second floor and spread quickly upwards. Most of those who died were sleeping on the second and third floors of the building.

A Delhi Fire Service official said it appeared prima facie that none of the buildings in the lane had applied for no-objection certificates from the department. The area had seen two other factory fires on Saturday — one in the same lane, and the other in an adjacent one — which were doused without any loss of lives.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd