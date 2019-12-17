Among injured in Jamia violence: Over 30 cops

Police said they tried to push the protesters towards Jamia Nagar. (File) Police said they tried to push the protesters towards Jamia Nagar. (File)

More than 30 policemen, including senior police officers of South and South East districts, sustained injuries while dispersing students and locals protesting the new citizenship law outside Jamia Millia Islamia Sunday evening.

One of the injured policemen, Maqsood Ahmed, a head constable posted in the South district, was allegedly hit with stones and bulbs, and was thrashed after he fell on the ground.

A senior police officer from the South district alleged, “I was trying to remove the protesters pelting stones at us outside gate number 7 when I saw Maqsood getting beaten up. They even snatched his helmet. Four other officers sustained injuries while trying to save him.”

Ahmed is undergoing treatment at Holy Family hospital.

Chinmoy Biswal, DCP (South East) said, “I was standing outside gate number 8 when protesters pelted stones at us. I sustained injuries to my leg and head.”

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, PRO, Delhi Police, said, “Students and residents near Jamia staged protests outside the college around 2 pm Sunday. Some of them changed their route and ran towards Mata Mandir in New Friends Colony. We used maximum restraint to disperse them, but they burnt four buses and destroyed several vehicles on the road.”

Police said they tried to push the protesters towards Jamia Nagar. Randhawa said that since the campus is on both sides of the road, protesters came from different routes with bulbs, bottles and tubelights. They allegedly torched police motorbikes too, he said.

