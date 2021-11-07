Day after rise in Yamuna’s ammonia levels, Delhi water treatment plants back to running at 90% capacity

Water treatment plants in Delhi, that had been affected by rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna river, are gradually returning to operating at over 90% capacity.

Treatment and supply of water from five plants in Delhi had been disrupted by an increased level of ammonia in the river on Saturday. The level of ammonia, which was at around 2.2 ppm (parts per million) on Saturday, fell to around 0.9 ppm on Sunday morning.

Sources at the Delhi Jal Board said that the plants had been functioning at around 50% of their capacity on Saturday. From the time that pumping is disrupted, it can take around 18 hours for the plants to begin operating at normal capacity and for supply to return to normal levels, the sources added. As such, water supply has been disrupted across several areas of Delhi.

Among the plants that were hit include Sonia Vihar, Wazirabad, Okhla, Bhagirathi and Chandrawal. On Sunday morning, the Sonia Vihar plant was running at 95%-97% of its capacity, while the plant at Wazirabad had returned to operating at around 98% of its capacity. The Bhagirathi water treatment plant was functioning at around 93%-95% of its capacity. The plants are expected to return to functioning at its full capacity by the end of the day, the sources said.