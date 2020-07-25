Delhi: Ammonia level up in Yamuna, treatment hit

The stretch of the Yamuna around the Okhla barrage in the city was seen covered with a layer of froth on Friday. (PTI) The stretch of the Yamuna around the Okhla barrage in the city was seen covered with a layer of froth on Friday. (PTI)

High levels of ammonia were detected in Yamuna at the Wazirabad barrage, from where water is supplied to the city, prompting the Delhi Jal Board to reduce water treatment capacity by 25% at three plants Friday.

The situation was brought under control by afternoon and the plants were expected to resume normal operations by evening, said a senior DJB official.

“The problem occurred after heavy rainfall caused officials in Haryana to open the gates of drains that had stagnant water with high concentration of pollutants…,” the official said. The Haryana irrigation and flood control officials could not be reached for a comment Friday.

The DJB official added that effluents from industrial units upstream of the Wazirabad barrage would have also caused the spike in pollutant levels. The situation was brought under control by diluting the water through fresh supply from Munak canal.

Meanwhile, the stretch of the Yamuna around the Okhla barrage in the city was seen covered with a layer of froth on Friday.

A DPCC official said this was a natural phenomenon that occurs this time every year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd