Delhi: Amid week-long lockdown, 10 police officers appointed in Rohini district to give food to migrants

Amid a week-long lockdown to contain surging Covid-19 cases, the Rohini district police has appointed 10 police officers in their district to provide food to migrants after receiving an emergency call. This is the first district in Delhi that has launched a helpline for migrants. The 10 police stations, designated to execute the plan, under the Rohini district jurisdiction are South Rohini, North Rohini, Prashant Vihar, K N Katju Marg, Begumpur, Aman Vihar, Prem Nagar, Vijay Vihar, Budh Vihar, and Kanjhawala.

An order, issued on April 20, by Additional DCP (Rohini) Jitendra Kumar Meena stated, “In view of the outbreak of the covid-19 in Delhi, the 10 police officers from their respective police stations will perform the duty as a Nodal Officers in connection with PCR calls of Corona and hunger/migrant. They will supervise the PCR calls personally and respond immediately. They will also maintain the record regarding these PCR calls.”

DCP (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal told The Indian Express that they are already providing food to migrants and have now just set up a proper framework. “We have coordinated with several NGOs, those are running kitchens in the district to provide food to the migrants. We are also creating a group of good samaritans in our area, who are willing to help and also providing medical help to all the locals,” he said.

After receiving several PCR calls in their respective areas, the Rohini district police helped locals to get bed in the concerned hospital and also assisted them to get essential drugs necessary for the treatment of COVID-19 patients after coordinating with concerned agencies.