Delhi: Amid talk of intel failure, Delhi Police gets new Special CP (Law & Order)

Hours after an emergency meeting was called by Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday afternoon in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi,

S N Shrivastava, a 1985-batch AGMUT cadre officer, was repatriated to the Delhi Police from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He has been appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order).

Sources told The Indian Express that the decision to appoint Shrivastava with immediate effect was taken after the performance of Delhi Police was analysed by the Home Ministry, which found lack of action on its part since Saturday night.

The CRPF, where Shrivastava was serving as Special DG (training), also issued an order relieving the officer to join his new post after the Home Ministry ordered his premature repatriation. Shrivastava has joined the new posting and started interacting with police officers to control the violence.

“Things started Saturday night after some people blocked the road under the Jafrabad Metro station. There was intelligence failure on the part of local police as well as the special branch, which were not aware of their movement; they failed to clear the road throughout the night,” said police sources.

Sources said that on Saturday night, police force was called in after people gathered at Jafrabad Metro station. However, no timely decision was taken by senior officers of the Eastern range and they were allowed to stage their protest after blocking the road, said sources.

“On Sunday afternoon, local district police failed to anticipate the violence; no extra force was called in by Northeast district police even after people from both communities entered into a verbal spat in front of police personnel. On Monday, extra police force was called but they were stationed on the main roads, not inside colonies,” said police sources.

On Monday night, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the Northeast district till March 24. The orders prohibit people from carrying weapons, sticks or any incendiary material.

At around 1 am, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik arrived in Northeast Delhi and visited all the affected areas.

On Tuesday afternoon, the CRPF and Rapid Action Force were called in with anti-riot gear. In the evening, curfew was imposed for the first time since violence broke out in the area. The blocked road in Jafrabad was also cleared by police. Delhi Police personnel informed locals via speakers to stay inside their homes and not come out since there was a ‘shoot-at-sight’ order. At 10pm, Patnaik returned and called an emergency meeting at the office of DCP (northeast).

