Delhi: Amid opposition, govt pushes through plan to install more CCTVs in classrooms

Despite objections ranging from lack of safeguards to lack of a “scientific approach” being raised by senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary, the AAP government has managed to get the second phase of its CCTV project cleared. The government pushed through the Rs 613 crore project — under which 1.4 lakh additional CCTVs will supplement an equal number of cameras being installed in the first phase — citing a lack of ground connect of senior bureaucrats, official notings accessed by The Indian Express show.

The development assumes significance in light of concerns on privacy and potential misuse of CCTV footage, especially around the government’s ongoing project of installing CCTVs in classrooms.

On August 2, the proposal on the second phase of the CCTV project was taken up by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), which was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and had PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Renu Sharma and PWD Secretary Rajiv Yaduvanshi in attendance.

In the meeting, Sharma observed that the PWD was yet to address issues including “ownership of the assets, location of cameras, identification of power supply, and billing procedures, stakeholders duties and responsibilities and analysis of feed of the CCTV cameras”.

“It is further observed by the Finance Department that without a DPR (detailed project report) and scientific approach, the critical number of cameras required for effective coverage, providing sense of security cannot be done in piecemeal manner or on ad-hoc basis as breaking the project into many separate phases breaks the scale of economies,” the notings state. “It was suggested that the future requirement of optimum number of cameras and its operational management must be done in one go to address the issues highlighted during the Phase I for which a proper DPR and expert consultation are required.”

The PWD Secretary observed that Phase II should be launched on the basis of “outcomes of the evaluation study and experience of stakeholders after completion of Phase I project since analysis and evaluation including merits and effectiveness of the project was not yet clear.”

To this, Sisodia asked the PWD Secretary whether he has visited the sites where cameras have already been installed. Around 25,000 CCTVs have been installed so far.

When Yaduvanshi replied in the negative, Sisodia said his opinion cannot be considered as he was “not aware of the public feedback”, which is “very positive and in some cases, cases of car thefts have been solved”.

Jain said the 1.4 lakh cameras being currently installed in the first phase were “insufficient” and hardly cover the exit and entry points of colonies. The project needs no further evaluation, he said, citing crime reduction and women’s safety.

A panel formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal had drawn up an elaborate standard operating procedure, under which it was suggested that Delhi Police be made the licensing authority of the CCTVs being installed. However, the elected government never adopted the draft rules and went ahead with the project — which was awarded to Bharat Electronics Limited — based on a page-long brief SOP prepared by the PWD. The PWD SOP is silent on privacy, surveillance, storage, sharing, retention and potential misuse of CCTV data. It states that the feed of the cameras, to be owned by the PWD, will be provided to RWA representatives, local police, area DCP and PWD.