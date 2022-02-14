Delhi: Ambulance driver shot dead by 2 men

A 29-year-old ambulance driver was allegedly shot dead by two men near his house in Rohini over a dispute over parking space. Police said the accused have been identified, but are absconding.

The victim has been identified as Brij Mohan. He is survived by his wife and son. According to police, they received a call about the firing at around 2 pm on Friday.

Mohan’s wife reported that they were at a clinic in Vijay Vihar when two assailants fired at her husband and fled. The man was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, “We registered a case of murder and initiated enquiry. The deceased owned an ambulance and worked with hospitals as a driver. Prima facie… the issue seems to be a dispute over the parking of hospital ambulances. We have identified the accused. They are absconding and teams will soon arrest them.”