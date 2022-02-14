scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Delhi: Ambulance driver shot dead by 2 men

The victim has been identified as Brij Mohan. He is survived by his wife and son. According to police, they received a call about the firing at around 2 pm on Friday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 14, 2022 2:29:32 am
Delhi murder, Delhi Rohini, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsMohan’s wife reported that they were at a clinic in Vijay Vihar when two assailants fired at her husband and fled. The man was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

A 29-year-old ambulance driver was allegedly shot dead by two men near his house in Rohini over a dispute over parking space. Police said the accused have been identified, but are absconding.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, “We registered a case of murder and initiated enquiry. The deceased owned an ambulance and worked with hospitals as a driver. Prima facie… the issue seems to be a dispute over the parking of hospital ambulances. We have identified the accused. They are absconding and teams will soon arrest them.”

