Delhi: Ambedkar University to release first cut-off list Tuesday

With the admission process against the first cut-off list beginning at Delhi University, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will also be releasing its first cut-off list on Tuesday (October 5).

So far, AUD has released a schedule for six cut-off lists. The admissions against the first cut-off list will take place on Wednesday (October 6) and Thursday (October 7), which is also the last date for payment of fees against the first cut-off list. The second list will be announced on Friday (October 8).

The last cut-off date is October 27, for the sixth cut-off list. The university has stated a seventh or subsequent list or a special drive will be announced later if seats continue to remain vacant then.

For now, sports and CCA trials have been scheduled for October 16, but with the disclaimer that “In view of the challenges brought about by Covid-19, the detailed policy or any change in the procedure for personal appearance of applicants for trials for CCA and Sports shall be notified in due course…” The list of students recommended for these seats will be announced on October 18.