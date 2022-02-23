Delhi: Stage set, play on life of Ambedkar to be staged from February 25

A 40-feet revolving platform, dozens of LED screens, digital props and 160 dancers and performers will light up the grand stage at the JLN stadium for the musical extravaganza on Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s life. Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders visited the auditorium Tuesday afternoon to take stock of the preparations before the release.

‘Babasaheb: The Grand Musical’, a play on the life of the Father of Indian Constitution, will be released on February 25. With two shows each day, the musical will be staged till March 12. In the 120-minute play directed by theatre artist Mahua Chauhan, Bollywood actor Rohit Roy (53) plays the leading role of Ambedkar. Initially, the event was to be hosted last year but it was postponed due to rising Covid cases.

Chauhan said the musical isn’t like any other biography and is a message-driven story on one of the most underrated personalities in India. “We didn’t want it to be like every other biographical film. Every part of the movie is a message for the youth. We want everyone to know how Ambedkar ji was not only the Father of the Indian constitution but also fought for women empowerment and youth leaders. We are inviting children to watch it, get entertained and learn something from the social reformer’s life,” said Chauhan.

It took around six months for the script to be finalised and the pre-production work. Due to the lockdown last year and Covid-related restrictions, most of the auditions were conducted online.

Chauhan said she was in Dubai and the team worked very hard to set up the stage and prepare the show. The Indian Ocean band contributed to the music and several Delhi-based artists and students will be performing contemporary dance and acrobatics.

The Delhi government is hosting the musical and has said it will be one of the biggest shows with a 100-feet stage celebrating the life and works of Ambedkar. A team of 240 artists have been working on the project for at least a year.

AAP’s Atishi told the media, “The hall has a capacity of 2,000 persons but we are operating at 50% seating capacity. We are following Covid guidelines and are taking necessary precautions. There will be hand-sanitising stations at every corner and face masks will be compulsory. We are happy that the first two shows are fully booked.”

Meanwhile, the performers are excited as they have been practicing for almost a month now. Roy believes the musical is an entertaining ‘Broadway-style’ film show and said, “It’s not a preachy show. It’s a bright musical with amazing performances and an entertaining script. The scale of the show is mind-blowing. It’s been one of the most challenging roles I have done since I don’t look like Ambedkar. There’s not much visual material or information about him and I feel I picked up a lot from what I perceive him as. I love the script and keep rephrasing to get the lines better.”