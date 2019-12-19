Delhi: Aman committees and police join hands to broker peace

A similar meeting was held at Shaheen Bagh police station Tuesday and Wednesday, in a bid to broker peace in the area where violence broke out during the protest against the new citizenship law.(Representational Image) A similar meeting was held at Shaheen Bagh police station Tuesday and Wednesday, in a bid to broker peace in the area where violence broke out during the protest against the new citizenship law.(Representational Image)

As protests continued outside Jamia Millia Islamia Tuesday evening, over 50 locals, who are members of RWAs and Aman Committees, met senior police officers at Jamia Nagar police station.

A similar meeting was held at Shaheen Bagh police station Tuesday and Wednesday, in a bid to broker peace in the area where violence broke out during the protest against the new citizenship law. The conversations ranged from police asking locals to not pay heed to rumours and fake news, to locals asking police to give details of inquiry into the alleged firing of bullets on Jamia students on Monday.

Naseem Ahmed (65), RWA president of Zakir Nagar, attended two such meetings. He said, “These are important meetings with senior police officers and we asked them about the attack on students inside campus. We asked them if they fired bullets. The officers have assured us that they will give us details of the inquiry being done in the matter.”

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal, Joint CP (Southern range) Devesh Srivastava and SHOs concerned are a part of the meetings, and these will be held daily for some time. “Similar meetings are being held in Badarpur, Govindpuri and other areas of the district. Our focus is to let locals know that they should exercise their democratic rights peacefully,” said Biswal.

Another issue that was discussed in the meeting Wednesday was protesters blocking the Noida highway from Kalindi Kunj. Ahmed said that police have requested locals to speak to protesters to end the blockade Some RWA members will set up a meeting Wednesday night.

Jamshed Rehman (46), who runs a construction business and is a member of the Zakir Nagar RWA, said, “We have told police that we have no problem with them. Our issue is with the government. They want to maintain law and order, but that does not mean we will stop the protest.”

Similar meetings were held by Delhi Police across several districts such as Outer North, West and North East.

