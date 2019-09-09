Delhi-Alwar RRTS link: Phase I work gathers pace, testing on at Rajiv Chowk

Toggle Menu
Officials said while soil testing, geotechnical investigation and utility diversion are already underway, the NCT Transport Corporation has begun conducting pile load tests at Rajiv Chowk.

Delhi and Alwar, work on phase one — which links Delhi, Gurgaon, and the SNB (Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror) Urban Complex — is picking up pace.

Seven months after the Haryana government approved the detailed project report of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Delhi and Alwar, work on phase one — which links Delhi, Gurgaon, and the SNB (Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror) Urban Complex — is picking up pace.

Officials said while soil testing, geotechnical investigation and utility diversion are already underway, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation has begun conducting pile load tests — a critical step to determine “resistance and load-bearing capacity of the soil” before setting up piers, viaducts — at Rajiv Chowk.

“A tender has also been floated for engaging a Detailed Design Consultant for civil, architectural and E&M works for the design of three elevated stations in Gurgaon-Udyog Vihar, Sector 17, and Rajiv Chowk, and for an elevated viaduct between IDPL complex ramp to Rajiv Chowk ramp,” said an official.

The 106-km-long Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB Urban Complex corridor will be elevated for 71 km and will run underground for 35 km. It will converge at Sarai Kale Khan with the other RRTS corridors — Delhi-Meerut corridor and Delhi-Panipat corridor. It is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and SNB to around 70 minutes.

