Delhi allows restaurants, hotels to serve liquor on trial basis from Sept 9

The bars in Delhi will be open on trial basis till September 30, after which it will be reviewed again.

Over five months after they were ordered to shut, bars in restaurants, hotels and clubs will be allowed to open starting September 9. Only up to 50 per cent seating capacity can be utilised at any given point and standing customers are not to be served. The Lieutenant Governor approved the decision taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA). This is on trial basis till September 30, after which it will be reviewed again.

According to the guidelines, social distancing and masks will be mandatory and only asymptomatic staff and customers will be allowed to enter. DDMA has also ordered that premises be sanitised regularly and staff members wear gloves and masks to “maintain hygiene”.

Failure to follow the guidelines will result in sealing of the premises and the possibility of the excise license being cancelled. Action will also be taken against the owner under the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the IPC.

In June, restaurant and hotel owners reached out to the government several times seeking permission to serve liquor to help increase footfall and business. The National Restaurant Association of India had also written to the government saying that delay in allowing restaurants and hotels to serve alcohol dampened revival.

While restaurants were allowed to reopen on June 8, hotels were allowed to restart operations last month. Suffering from a large tax deficit Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier directed the Excise Department to allow them to operate.

“Considering the revenue implications, Excise Department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms,” he had written to the Excise Commissioner.

The sale of liquor is among the largest sources of revenue in Delhi. As per the annual budget, the projected excise revenue was Rs 6279 crore – 14 per cent of total revenue projections.

