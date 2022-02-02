Delhi: Allocation for police increased in Budget

The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 10,355 crore in the Union Budget for 2022-23, an increase of Rs 1,701 crore from the last fiscal. The Delhi Police was allocated Rs 8,654 crore in 2021-22.

According to the police, Rs 9,808 crore has been allocated for establishment-related expenditure while Rs 287 crore will be incurred under the capital section for installation of CCTV security surveillance system across Delhi and procurement of various advanced equipment for law and order modernisation.

“It will further utilise upgradation of communication systems like cyber highway and digital trunking radio system besides implementation of Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) and induction of various type of vehicles for policing,” the police said.

The Delhi Police further stated, “Rs 259 crore will be spent exclusively for police infrastructure for the construction of office buildings, residential buildings for improving housing satisfaction level and operation and maintenance of New Police Headquarters building PPP mode.”