Delhi: Allegations by COVID patient’s family stemmed from ’emotional distress’, says hospital

Allegations made against Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital on Monday by family of a COVID-19 patient were not “ingrained in facts” but stemmed from “emotional distress,” a report by the hospital administration said Tuesday.

The daughter and wife of the patient, residing in Jahangirpuri, had alleged mismanagement and delay in treatment on behalf of the hospital authorities. The daughter had said that the patient was not given food for several hours and that he was not given proper care despite running a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

A fact finding committee set up by the hospital found that the patient was brought to the hospital on April 18 around 7.15 pm and was admitted by 8.14 pm after registration, therefore there was no “no delay.”

He was taken to a surgical ward by 10 pm where by that time the dinner had been served. “The nursing officer on duty… considering the diabetic condition of the patient gave him his own dinner,” the report said.

The patient, along with others, was to be shifted to a quarantine centre in Mandoli on April 19 based on the directions of the hospital’s medical director but authorities there refused “at the last moment” to accept the patients. For this, the patient was brought out of his ward at 3.30pm and returned at 1 am on April 20.

The fact finding committee also said that the a nursing officer recorded the body temperature of the patient on April 20 morning, which was 99.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

“… the allegations levelled against the hospital do not appear to be ingrained in facts, rather seem to be stemming from the emotional distress of discovering a family member to be a victim of the COVID pandemic,” the report concluded.

After several people reached out to her after the video was shared by several people on Twitter, the daughter said the situation had improved after her father was moved to a private room.

