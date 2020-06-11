Delhi: All Covid hospitals to make oxygen available for beds

The city Wednesday reported 1,501 fresh cases, taking the total case count to 32,810. The state health department cleared its backlog of previous Covid-19 deaths, adding 79 more deaths. (Representational) The city Wednesday reported 1,501 fresh cases, taking the total case count to 32,810. The state health department cleared its backlog of previous Covid-19 deaths, adding 79 more deaths. (Representational)

The Delhi government Wednesday also asked all Covid-designated hospitals to make oxygen facility available for all beds. If piped oxygen supply is not available, hospitals have been told to procure oxygen concentrators or cylinders.

“It has been observed that there has been a surge in the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the last one week in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of hospital ICU beds and beds with oxygen facility. The necessary equipment may be procured by the hospitals and same may be charged against Delhi State Health Mission (DSHM) Covid Fund,” said an order issued by the state health department.

The city Wednesday reported 1,501 fresh cases, taking the total case count to 32,810. The state health department cleared its backlog of previous Covid-19 deaths, adding 79 more deaths. The toll is now 984, taking the fatality rate to almost 3%.

Since June 6, a total of 68 deaths have been declared by hospitals. Meanwhile, 384 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients to 12,245.

The recovery rate in the capital is 37.3%. The cumulative number of tests in Delhi reached 2,66,156, with 5,077 tests being performed in the last 24 hours. The city is performing 13,180 tests per million population.

The government Tuesday had also ordered Fortis hospital at Vasant Kunj to treat only Covid patients and ramp up its bed capacity. The hospital, which has 162 beds, has now been told to increase the number to 200 beds.

Earlier, three private hospitals — Sir Ganga Ram, Moolchand and Saroj Super Speciality Hospital – were converted into Covid-designated facilities.

Fortis hospital has its hands full with adding more beds, managing manpower and arranging essential resources. It had earlier reserved only 32 beds for Covid patients.

“The Delhi government order requires Fortis Healthcare to set up and reserve 200 beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj. We are reviewing the manpower, infrastructure and resources available and are making every effort to comply with guidelines,” said a spokesperson from Fortis.

The state government had asked 22 private hospitals in the capital to reserve 20% more beds for Covid-19 patients, expanding bed strength in these hospitals by 2,015. With a total bed capacity of 7,323 beds, these private hospitals had earlier reserved 1,441 beds for Covid patients.

