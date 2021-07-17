Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 set to reopen this week

After being shut for two months, Delhi Airport’s Terminal-2 (T2) will reopen from July 22 | file photo

After being shut for two months, Delhi Airport’s Terminal-2 (T2) will reopen from July 22, a decision on which was taken after the number of passengers went up post lockdown, said a spokesperson of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The terminal was shut in May owing to a significant drop in the number of travellers because of the second Covid-19 wave. All flight operations were being handled by Terminal-3 during this period. The number of travellers, both domestic and international, has gone up in the last month.

The terminal will resume operations with around 200 flights (100 arrivals and 100 departures) each day, which will increase to 280 by the end of August. The first flight scheduled to take off is a Kolkata-bound Indigo flight.

“The terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase. About 27 counters – 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo — are available to cater to the passengers of respective flights,” said the spokesperson.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “Delhi airport is all set to reopen T2 once again for domestic flight operations after the recent shutdown owing to the second wave of Covid-19. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience. Our teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitise the terminal. DIAL will continue its awareness drive by educating and encouraging passengers to wear face masks and maintain social distance while at the airport.”

Last year, the terminal had shut when a nationwide lockdown was announced and had reopened on October 1.