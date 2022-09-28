Delhi Airport’s domestic terminals may soon have liquor vends

The Delhi airport’s domestic terminals may soon have liquor shops in its premises as the two corporations, including the tourism department, have approached the Airport Authority of India (AAI) seeking permission to open shops in the terminals.

No shops have so far been opened at the airport under the old excise regime, which was implemented from this month after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government scrapped the controversial Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

“DTTDC (Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation) and DSCSC (Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited) have approached the Airport Authority seeking permission to open liquor vends in the airport terminals,”said a government official.

“The process is at a very initial stage and the shops have to be opened at the terminals. So, the discussions are going on in the matter, there will be a conclusion soon,” he added.

An airport official said that they have “so far been approached by the tourism department asking to allot them vacant spaces at the airport terminals to open liquor shops”.

“No decision has been taken yet, but we give the NOC (No Objection Certificate) and layout plan and permission to the entity who has the license to open shops at the airport,” the official said.

“If they fulfill all the criteria, the Airport Authority will give its nod and will give the layout plan for opening shops at its premises,” he added.

Under the now scrapped liquor policy, about six liquor shops were opened and operated by the private players in the domestic terminals.

The shops were closed in August after the policy was scrapped following multiple investigations from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enfircement Directorate (ED).

The CBI, which filed an FIR in connection with the liquor policy, arrested first people/accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, Tuesday evening.

The ED has arrested Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indospirit, mentioned in the CBI FIR in connection with a money laundering case.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also facing heat and mentioned among the 15 others in the FIR filed by the central investigating agencies.