Delhi airport to offer excess baggage delivery

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced the launch of an excess-baggage delivery service, called ‘Avaan Excess’.

This service will allow passengers to get excess baggage delivered to their doorsteps at affordable rates.

Passengers can book the excess baggage for delivery at the ‘Avaan Excess’ counter at Terminal 3.

The passenger will have the option of having it delivered by air or by road.

“DIAL’s partner for this unique service, Avaan Excess, which is powered by GATI, one of India’s premium logistics companies, will deliver the baggage within 72 hours by air. If a passenger chooses delivery by road then the baggage would reach the destination within four to seven days. The booked baggage would be insured by the concessionaire,” said a spokesperson of the Delhi International Airport Limited.

The cost of delivery by road is Rs 101 per kg (up to 7 kg) and Rs 67 per kg (up to 15 kg) whereas the cost of delivery by air is Rs 236 per kg (up to 7 kg) and 183 per kg (up to 15 kg).

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “ The Delhi Airport has been a pioneer in providing world-class experience to the passengers. In these pandemic times, traveling safe, convenient, and stress-free, along with heavy luggage is a real challenge for the flyers. Our excess baggage delivery service will not only help the travelers in flying stress-free but also save them from standing in the baggage check-in and pick-up queues at the airports. All they have to do is book their baggage at an affordable price and fly hassle-free.”