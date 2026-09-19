Delhi Airport third runway to reopen on September 20 after major upgrade: Check details

The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L will add operational capacity at Delhi Airport and support smoother aircraft movements, particularly as air traffic continues to grow. In a statement, DIAL said the upgraded infrastructure will also strengthen the airport’s operational resilience under varying weather conditions.
According to DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker, the reopening of Runway 11R/29L is an important step towards strengthening Delhi Airport’s aviation infrastructure and preparing it for future growth.
“The successful completion of this complex rehabilitation programme reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and passenger service,” he said.
Story continues below this ad
Third runway was in service since 2008
Runway 11R/29L was commissioned in 2008 and had remained in continuous service for 17 years. It underwent regular maintenance during this period, including minor rehabilitation work in 2017. With the latest rehabilitation completed and approvals received, the runway is scheduled to return to service from September 20, 2026.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More