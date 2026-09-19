Delhi Airport third runway to reopen on September 20 after major upgrade: Check details

Delhi Airport Third Runway: Delhi Airport‘s third runway – Runway 11R/29L, will resume operations from tomorrow i.e. September 20, 2026, after completing a major upgradation programme. The move comes after Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, said the runway has received the required inspections, validations and regulatory approvals for operations to restart.

Delhi Airport third runway (Image: DIAL) Delhi Airport third runway (Image: DIAL)

What was done to Delhi Airport’s third runway?

The rehabilitation work began in February 2026 and focused on improving the runway’s safety, efficiency and long-term operational reliability. The major works included:

Resurfacing of the runway

Strengthening of the pavement

Permanent threshold displacement of Runway 29L

Construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1)

Upgrades to airfield ground lighting

Improvements to civil and electrical infrastructure

According to DIAL, these upgrades are expected to help improve aircraft movement and reduce runway occupancy time.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Delhi Airport third runway (Image: DIAL) Delhi Airport third runway (Image: DIAL)

Why is the third runway important?

The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L will add operational capacity at Delhi Airport and support smoother aircraft movements, particularly as air traffic continues to grow. In a statement, DIAL said the upgraded infrastructure will also strengthen the airport’s operational resilience under varying weather conditions.