Delhi Airport third runway to reopen on September 20 after major upgrade: Check details

Delhi Airport’s third runway 11R/29L will reopen on September 20 after major rehabilitation and infrastructure upgrades.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Sep 19, 2026 01:08 PM IST
Delhi Airport third runway 11R/29L to resume operations from September 20 (Express File Photo)Delhi Airport third runway 11R/29L to resume operations from September 20 (Express File Photo)
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Delhi Airport Third Runway: Delhi Airport‘s third runway – Runway 11R/29L, will resume operations from tomorrow i.e. September 20, 2026, after completing a major upgradation programme. The move comes after Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, said the runway has received the required inspections, validations and regulatory approvals for operations to restart.

Delhi Airport third runway (Image: DIAL) Delhi Airport third runway (Image: DIAL)

What was done to Delhi Airport’s third runway?

The rehabilitation work began in February 2026 and focused on improving the runway’s safety, efficiency and long-term operational reliability. The major works included:

  • Resurfacing of the runway
  • Strengthening of the pavement
  • Permanent threshold displacement of Runway 29L
  • Construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1)
  • Upgrades to airfield ground lighting
  • Improvements to civil and electrical infrastructure

According to DIAL, these upgrades are expected to help improve aircraft movement and reduce runway occupancy time.

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Delhi Airport third runway (Image: DIAL) Delhi Airport third runway (Image: DIAL)

Why is the third runway important?

The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L will add operational capacity at Delhi Airport and support smoother aircraft movements, particularly as air traffic continues to grow. In a statement, DIAL said the upgraded infrastructure will also strengthen the airport’s operational resilience under varying weather conditions.

The airport operator worked with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), airlines and other stakeholders during the rehabilitation programme.

According to DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker, the reopening of Runway 11R/29L is an important step towards strengthening Delhi Airport’s aviation infrastructure and preparing it for future growth.

“The successful completion of this complex rehabilitation programme reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and passenger service,” he said.

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Third runway was in service since 2008

Runway 11R/29L was commissioned in 2008 and had remained in continuous service for 17 years. It underwent regular maintenance during this period, including minor rehabilitation work in 2017. With the latest rehabilitation completed and approvals received, the runway is scheduled to return to service from September 20, 2026.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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