Delhi Airport Terminal 3: Pier C to handle international flights from next month

Delhi Airport Terminal 3 latest news: Delhi Airport on Friday announced that international flight operations will begin from Pier C at Terminal 3 starting next month. The move is expected to significantly increase its international passenger handling capacity. Earlier, Pier C was used for domestic flight operations.
“The conversion of Pier C provides adequate international capacity for the next 8-10 years, aligned with India’s expanding presence on the global aviation map. Stand and gate allocation at Pier C will continue to be guided by operational requirements, flight schedules, passenger experience considerations and regulatory norms, ensuring optimal utilisation of the enhanced infrastructure,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.
The conversion of Pier C will increase the airport’s international passenger handling capacity by around 50 per cent, adding nearly 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA). With this expansion, the total international capacity of Terminal 3 will rise to approximately 30-32 MPPA.
DIAL has also introduced major upgrades to improve departure and arrival efficiency and reduce waiting times at key passenger areas. These include:
Introduction of 12 new Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) counters. This will help in improving check-in efficiency by around 10 per cent, which will take the number of SBDs in T3 to 26.
Setting up of 20 emigration counters, including Trusted Traveller Programme (TTP) counters
Introduction of 5 Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) lanes and dual-view X-BIS machines for faster security screening
Conversion of 16 boarding gates for international operations.
40 additional Bureau of Immigration (BOI) counters in arrivals
Installation of 3 new escalators and four lifts to facilitate smooth movement of passengers and goods.
It also stated that the readiness of Pier C will strengthen Delhi Airport’s capability to handle wide-body and next-generation aircraft, including the A350.
“The conversion of Pier C also strengthens airside operations by improving stand availability and gate allocation for international flights. With 16 Code-C stands and associated gates, the pier will support faster aircraft turnarounds and greater operational flexibility, contributing to more reliable on-time performance,” it said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More