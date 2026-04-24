Delhi Airport Terminal 3: Pier C to handle international flights from next month

With this expansion, the total international capacity of Terminal 3 will rise to approximately 30-32 MPPA. (Image generated using AI)

Delhi Airport Terminal 3 latest news: Delhi Airport on Friday announced that international flight operations will begin from Pier C at Terminal 3 starting next month. The move is expected to significantly increase its international passenger handling capacity. Earlier, Pier C was used for domestic flight operations.

“The conversion of Pier C provides adequate international capacity for the next 8-10 years, aligned with India’s expanding presence on the global aviation map. Stand and gate allocation at Pier C will continue to be guided by operational requirements, flight schedules, passenger experience considerations and regulatory norms, ensuring optimal utilisation of the enhanced infrastructure,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.