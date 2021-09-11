Delhi airport Terminal 3 forecourt waterlogged, pumps deployed to resolve issue

Airport authorities in Delhi had to deploy pumps on Saturday after the forecourt of Terminal 3 was waterlogged following heavy rains on Saturday morning.

Responding to videos and complaints on Twitter, the Delhi Airport tweeted, “We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved.” They attached a few photos of Terminal 3 after the issue had been resolved.

An airport source said that there had been a heavy spell within a short period, which lead to the waterlogging. Once the pumps were deployed, water receded within half an hour.

Due to the heavy rain, at least five flights had been diverted from Delhi. Four of these flights — one from Kolkata and three from Mumbai — had been diverted to Jaipur. A flight from Dubai had been diverted to Ahmedabad.

Airlines issued advisories stating that flight departures and arrivals are likely to be affected due to bad weather in Delhi. They asked passengers to check the status of their flights online.