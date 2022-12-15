Officials install display boards at entry points, more X-Ray machines to decongest T3 of Delhi’s IGI Airport

With the daily passenger traffic at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport going up to 4 lakh, the authorities have started implementing Aviation Ministry’s latest guidelines and suggestions to decongest the security check-in, entry and immigration points at the overcrowded Terminal 3 (T3).

Display boards at each entry point and live updates about entry points and flights on social media have reduced the confusion and chaos to a great extent at the airport, officials said.

The Delhi airport now has multiple display boards showing estimated waiting time outside the 16 entry gates. Some of the entry gates have a 10-15 minutes waiting time.

“Earlier, there were 14 entry gates. They have now been increased to 16 and all gates are manned by additional staff, ushers and display boards to help the passengers. We have also started posting live updates on Delhi Airport Twitter and other social media platforms to help passengers choose the right entry,” said an official.

Airport officials said they have installed four more X-Ray machines in the security check area. Some of the flights at peak hours have been shifted to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

“We have increased the automatic tray retrieval system (ATRS) machines from 13 (pre-Covid) to 17 now. The ministry is also in touch with CISF top officials and will increase the deployment of CISF staffers in the coming days,” said an official.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited IGI Airport Monday and held meetings with all the stakeholders – Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and airlines to address the issue of crowding, chaos and a disorganised check-in area. He had asked officials to increase the deployment of staff and urged airlines companies and DIAL to post regular live updates for passengers.

However, visuals from the airport still show long queues outside security check-in and immigration areas at the international airport.