Delhi Airport T2 will fast-track passengers without check-in luggage

In a bid to ease the check-in process for domestic passengers who travel without check-in luggage, GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), in collaboration with the CISF, has introduced ‘Express Security check-in’ facility at Terminal 2.

“An area has been segregated for such passengers, with separate X-Ray machines for their luggage and CISF security personnel. From the entry gate of T2 to the boarding gate now, it will take such passengers five minutes. Earlier, it was taking them 10-15 minutes,” a GMR official said.

As per GMR, T2 sees at least 45,000 passengers daily, of which at least 13,000 passengers come without check-in luggage. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL, said, “We will gradually extend the facility to T1 and T3.”

The Express Security check-in was inaugurated on Friday and GMR has deployed at least 15 personnel at the four departure gates and inside T2 to educate passengers about the move. Once passengers enter T2, they can head straight to the Express Lane, and won’t have to spend time standing in queues with people carrying check-in luggage.

“A month after the move, we will know exactly how much time a passenger will save… it’s especially crucial during peak hours,” said a GMR official.

A dedicated area has been earmarked at the T2 entry point for the new check-in facility, and the pre-embarkation security check will happen as soon as one enters T2, said an official.

A GMR official said, “The facility first started at the Hyderabad airport in 2017. Passengers who will benefit from this are government officials, businessmen and those attached to corporates… basically those who fly back and forth on the same day.”

The facility is also expected to improve the on-time performance of airlines.

A GMR official said, “At times, flights get delayed because of check-in, as those with hand baggage and check-in baggage are in the same queue. This process will help reduce the delays.”