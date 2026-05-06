Tired of walking between Delhi Airport’s Terminals 2 and 3? A subway is on the way

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Rushing from Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 to Terminal 2, while dragging heavy luggage, to catch a flight? That long, tiring walk might soon be a thing of the past.
A new pedestrian subway is currently under construction at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and is set to connect T3 and T2 seamlessly. Once opened, expected by the end of 2026, it promises a much easier, faster, and more comfortable transfer between terminals.
Currently, passengers have to get out of the Delhi Metro station near Terminal 3 and either walk half a kilometre to T2, wait for a shuttle bus provided by the airport, or depend on other modes of transport.
With the subway, there will be direct connectivity between the two terminals and help passengers save time.
The subway is expected to be around 70-80 metres long, considerably shorter than the current 750 metres commuters have to walk.
The groundwork for the project was laid three years earlier in May 2023 when the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) for the construction, operation and maintenance of the subway. Following this, DMRC floated a tender.
Officials had told The Indian Express previously that the cost of construction, including utility shifting work, if any, will be borne by DIAL. The Delhi Metro will bear system operation and maintenance costs of the subway including electrical and mechanical aspects, lift and escalator, Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems, CCTV surveillance, security and PA systems etc.
The subway will be constructed using the ‘box-pushing’ method, said officials. “In this method, vertical excavation or large-scale digging is not required. It is much faster than the conventional ‘cut and cover’ technology used generally for subway construction,” said officials.
“The new pedestrian subway will enable direct access to Terminal 2 from the Metro station, ensuring seamless connectivity and greater convenience for passengers,” a DIAL spokesperson said.
The average daily footfall at T2 is 38,000-42,000 while it is 1.19-1.24 lakh at T3, as per airport officials.
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