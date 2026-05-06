Tired of walking between Delhi Airport’s Terminals 2 and 3? A subway is on the way

Rushing from Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 to Terminal 2, while dragging heavy luggage, to catch a flight? That long, tiring walk might soon be a thing of the past.

A new pedestrian subway is currently under construction at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and is set to connect T3 and T2 seamlessly. Once opened, expected by the end of 2026, it promises a much easier, faster, and more comfortable transfer between terminals.

Currently, passengers have to get out of the Delhi Metro station near Terminal 3 and either walk half a kilometre to T2, wait for a shuttle bus provided by the airport, or depend on other modes of transport.