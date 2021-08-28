Delhi airport sees uptick in passengers, 90,000 a day in August

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport witnessed a rise in passenger numbers in August — with a footfall of roughly 90,000 per day in the first few days — officials of the Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) said Friday. They attributed the increase to fewer Covid cases, a surge in vaccination numbers, and the arrival of the festive season.

The number of travelers had plummeted to 18,000 per day in May, which increased to 62,000 per day by the June-end. Given the current situation, officials said that they expect domestic travel to reach pre-Covid numbers by the end of the financial year, 2023. However, they said that they do not see the same trends in international traffic until the financial year 2024.

In pre-Covid times, the Delhi airport used to see 2-2.5 lakh passengers per day. In June, the majority of travelers belonged to the visiting friends and family (VFF) category, followed by those on vacation and those traveling for business.

A DIAL official said, “With the arrival of the festive season (rakshabandhan and other festivities), Delhi airport witnessed positive traction in domestic travel (both VFF and leisure). There is a propensity to travel with the increase in total vaccinations across the country, but it is of course contingent on the emergence of Covid third wave.”

Another reason for the rise in passenger numbers was due to a relaxation in the domestic flight capacity from 50 per cent to 72.5 per cent in June.

The official said, “With the increase in vaccination across the globe and lower number of Covid cases in India, we may see relaxation in international travel, which will increase the number of flights and add more destinations. We may see the adoption of a common travel pass based on vaccination and testing status for international travel in the coming months.”