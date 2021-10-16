Delhi airport sees surge in fliers during festive season

The Delhi airport saw a sharp rise in passenger count as people resumed travelling during the festive season after a considerable break owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between October 9 and October 13, the number of travellers in a day ranged from 1,19,000 passengers to 1,38,500. This is around half of the pre-Covid passenger footfall, which would be between 2 and 2.5 lakh a day.

Follow Live Updates from the city | Delhi University third cut-off list to be released today

On October 9, the footfall was 1,38,500 and on October 10, it was 1,38,000. In the next three days, it was 1,21,000, 1,19,000 and 1,27,000 respectively. These include domestic and international travel to and from either of the two terminals.

Recently, DIAL had announced that Terminal 1 of the airport will be operational from October 31 after being shut for 18 months.

The terminal had been shut since March 24, 2020, when flight operations were suspended in the country due to the pandemic. Terminal 3 and 2 of the airport had started operations in a calibrated manner from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively. Terminal 2 was shut again in May this year owing to the second wave of Covid. It reopened two months later.

While air traffic movement at the Delhi Airport had gone down significantly during the second wave, there has been an upward trend in passenger numbers for the past few months. The number of travellers had gone down to 18,000 per day in May. That number increased to 62,000 per day by the end of June. By August, it stood at 90,000.

Officials say that strict social distancing is maintained at the airport. Arrangements at Terminal 1 include installation of 6 kiosks for web check-in, contactless F&B options, and e-boarding scanners, queue managers, floor markings and allocation of alternate seats, and automatic hand sanitisers at various places have been made available. Similar arrangements were made when Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 had reopened.