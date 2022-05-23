Passengers stranded after rain disrupts ops at Delhi Airport, at least 20 flights diverted

Several passengers were stranded at the Delhi airport for hours after flights were either delayed or rescheduled following the heavy downpour on Monday morning.

Services were affected from morning till 4.30-5 pm. The Delhi Airport Authority in a tweet had asked passengers to get in touch with the airlines concerned for updates on flight delay and cancellation. Flights to Jabalpur, Doha, Chennai were cancelled while flight to

Vishakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru were delayed by at least two hours.

According to an airport source, at least 20 flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Indore, Amritsar and Mumbai between 6.45 am and 9 am.

In another tweet later in the evening, the Delhi Airport said: “Flight operations at Delhi Airport have resumed. For updated flight information, kindly stay in touch with the airline concerned. Inconvenience caused to the passengers is deeply regretted.”

During the day, hundreds of passengers were seen trying to get updates on their flight schedule even as airport staff and civil defence volunteers tried to avoid crowding and maintain Covid protocol.

Shahnawaz, an IT professional, said he came from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi to catch a flight to Visakhapatnam but it was delayed by at least two hours: “It was scheduled to depart at 4.35 pm… Now I must wait for at least four hours to catch the next flight. I will have to reach Vizag as I need to join work tomorrow.”

Another passenger, who travelled from Kolkata to Delhi to catch a flight to Ladakh, said, “This is my first time in the city… Now, due to bad weather, all flights to Ladakh are cancelled and there’s no flight for the next three days… I haven’t been able to book a return flight to Kolkata either. I am asthmatic and the airline’s customer care support is pathetic.”

Some passengers were left confused as the information board at the airport showed that their flights were taking off as per schedule despite them getting messages stating the contrary. “I received a message from the airline that due to bad weather, they are rescheduling the flight from 2.25 pm to 4.35 pm. But the information board shows there is no delay. I am very confused, the customer care executive was unhelpful as well,” said Juyedul Hussain (25), who was traveling to Agartala.

Kennedy Dsilva, a sports management consultant, said, “I arrived from South Africa and had a connecting flight to Goa but I missed the flight. Airport staff put me on another flight but it’s delayed by 2.50 hours.”

Meetu (40) said she had to go to Hyderabad to attend a family event but her flight is late by one-and-a-half hours: “My relatives were to come pick me up from the airport, but they have returned home as they have to make arrangements for the function. I have to arrange for my own transport now… the function is in a remote part of the city as well and it will be late by the time I get there.”