Cab rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad may cost Rs 10,000 or more

The Uttar Pradesh government will facilitate cab services between Delhi airport and Noida or Ghaziabad for those returning from foreign countries but at an exorbitant cost. According to a notification by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), Indian nationals landing at the IGI airport will have to shell out Rs 10,000 for a sedan or Rs 12,000 for an SUV to reach their homes in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Public transport across red zones of the national capital, as well as cab facilities, are unavailable in the wake of the ongoing lockdown. The decision, an official said, will only be implemented after due discussion with the transport department and the local administration.

“As per a state government order dated May 6th, the state agency will be providing transport for those returning from abroad and having their houses in UP. Both buses and taxis will be available for the travel. Passengers having no symptoms can go ahead after the preliminary medical check up will be allowed to avail the service,” an order dated May 9th and signed by Raj Shekar, MD UPSRTC, read.

According to officials, the letter was issued to the Transport Department of Noida and Ghaziabad. The State Transport agency will offer a bus and two types of cabs whose charges include a base fare and cost per kilometre.

For those wishing to travel in a Maruti Ciaz sedan will require to pay Rs 10,000 for the first 250 km and Rs 40 per km if the destination is longer. An SUV Innova will cost passengers Rs 12,000 for the first 250 km and Rs 50 per kilometre above it. In both cases, only two persons will be allowed in the cab and the fare will be including the to and fro distance between the airport and the destination.

Since both Ghaziabad and Noida fall within a radius of 50 km from the airport, passengers will have to pay a minimum of Rs 10,000 for the cab service.

Cheaper options are also available in the form of AC/non-Ac buses whose fare calculation will be based on distance. A journey within 100 km in an ordinary non-AC bus will be completed within Rs 1,000 and the same distance in an AC bus can cost upto Rs 1,500, depending upon the seating arrangement.

If the destination is beyond 700 km, the ordinary bus will cost Rs 6,000 while the AC bus will charge upto Rs 9,450. In view of social distancing measures, each bus will ferry only 26 people.

