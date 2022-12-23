scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

No new Covid case reported from Delhi airport, say officials

The national capital recorded 10 positive cases when over 2,400 people were tested on Thursday.

delhi covidNumber of Covid beds available on display on a board at LNJP Hospital on Friday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
There have been no new Covid-19 positive cases from Delhi airport, officials at the Lok Nayak Hospital said Friday, and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) received only two Covid samples for analysis.

According to Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director at the Lok Nayak Hospital, which is the nodal office for coronavirus cases, all the Covid beds are lying vacant in the hospital and no patient has come from the airport.

“We have all the arrangements in place. We can conduct around 200-300 tests per day and have 450 beds. The gene-sequencing lab also has all the arrangements in place for a surge in cases,” said Dr Kumar.

Dr Ekta Gupta, a virologist at the ILBS, said that only two samples had come from a private clinic and that the ILBS could conduct around 300 tests in a week.

As per Thursday’s health bulletin released by the state health department, Delhi recorded 10 positive cases when over 2,400 people were tested. One death was also reported.

According to official data, 53 per cent of deaths among Covid patients have been caused by the disease since October, while the remaining were attributed to comorbid conditions.

While 24 per cent of people have taken the precautionary dose of Covid vaccines, the uptake is more among healthcare workers–62 per cent– and those above the age of 60– 48 per cent.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 05:03:59 pm
