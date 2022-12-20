Delhi Airport gets more X-ray machines, tray systems

Nearly a week after meetings were held between the Aviation Ministry and airport authorities over the congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, airport officials said they have installed more equipment to deal with the crowd. At present, more than 2 lakh persons are travelling through the airport daily, they added.

Officials said there is less crowding at gates and security check-in areas, as more display boards have been put, and ushers have been deployed. All display boards show real-time updates for gates and waiting time.

“A week back, the waiting time at each gate was 20 minutes and sometimes it would take even an hour. The situation is better now. No gate has a waiting time of more than 6-10 minutes. We are operating from 16 gates now as opposed to 14 gates before.” said an official.

The DIAL is also uploading live waiting times and other details on their social media.

“After meeting ministry officials, we have pushed for an increase in CISF deployment. In the coming week, over 1,800 personnel will be deployed to man the security and immigration areas to help passengers. Passengers had complained about long queues at the check-in area. To tackle the situation, we have increased the number of X-ray machines…,” said an official.

The display boards have been installed at entry gates, check-in area, CISF post and forecourt area.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had also asked to increase the automatic tray retrieval systems at the airport. Earlier, there were 13 such systems and they have now been increased to 18.

“The ministry had asked us to keep adding more equipment. We are testing spaces and making changes as possible. Most changes have been implemented successfully,” said the official.