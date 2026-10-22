Flyover closure: 6 alternate routes for Gurugram-Delhi commuters

Heading to Delhi from Gurugram? The partial closure of a key flyover near the Delhi Airport has prompted traffic officials to tweak the daily peak travel routes through the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Jaipur-to-Delhi carriageway of the Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover was closed after structural cracks were found at two separate locations. All vehicular movement on the carriageway heading towards Vasant Vihar has been diverted towards Dhaula Kuan since late Wednesday.

Maintenance work is scheduled to continue until at least Sunday (October 26). The flyover will reopen only after structural engineers inspect the repair and grant a formal safety clearance.