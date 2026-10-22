Flyover closure: 6 alternate routes for Gurugram-Delhi commuters

With traffic diverted towards Dhaula Kuan after cracks appear at two spots, Gurugram police issue multi-route advisories to keep airport and interstate traffic moving

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 03:40 PM IST
Delhi Airport flyover closure will affect Gurugram commuters until Sunday. (Image generated using AI)Delhi Airport flyover closure will affect Gurugram commuters until Sunday. (Image generated using AI)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Heading to Delhi from Gurugram? The partial closure of a key flyover near the Delhi Airport has prompted traffic officials to tweak the daily peak travel routes through the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Jaipur-to-Delhi carriageway of the Old Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover was closed after structural cracks were found at two separate locations. All vehicular movement on the carriageway heading towards Vasant Vihar has been diverted towards Dhaula Kuan since late Wednesday.

Maintenance work is scheduled to continue until at least Sunday (October 26). The flyover will reopen only after structural engineers inspect the repair and grant a formal safety clearance.

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Here’s the advisory for commuters to route their journeys to keep traffic moving across borders:

National Highway-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Expressway): Only passenger vehicles travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport are permitted to take the road route via NH-48 towards Mahipalpur.

All other motorists bound for Mahipalpur or Delhi have been strictly advised to bypass the stretch and switch to designated alternative corridors to avoid choking the airport approach.

Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II: Commuters can access Urban Extension Road-II to enter Delhi without touching the congested airport corridor.

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These motorists can take NH-48 to the Narsinghpur cloverleaf, switch onto the Dwarka Expressway, and continue straight onto UER-II.

Motorists already further down the highway can join UER-II directly from Udyog Vihar, or take the connecting link situated just beyond the Rajokri flyover.

MG Road and Aya Nagar: Travellers heading towards South Delhi can exit NH-48 at IFFCO Chowk. From there, motorists can proceed along Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and enter Delhi through the Aya Nagar border or via the Bandhwari toll route.

Southern Peripheral Road and Mandi border: Another alternative bypasses central corridors entirely via the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Motorists can take the Narsinghpur cloverleaf onto the SPR, proceed past the Ghatta T-Point toward Gwal Pahari, and enter Delhi across the Mandi border.

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Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway: For long-distance or heavy traffic looking to bypass inner-city bottlenecks completely, authorities have advised taking this route. Vehicles can exit NH-48 onto the expressway to skirt Delhi’s urban core and connect to outer entry points.

Sohna and Ballabhgarh: Commuters heading towards Southeast Delhi or Faridabad can diverge at Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram, head down the Sohna corridor, and continue through Ballabhgarh to reach their destinations.

Gurugram Traffic Police have deployed additional personnel at key intersections to guide motorists, officials said. Authorities have urged commuters to plan journeys well in advance, monitor live traffic updates, and strictly follow directions of traffic police officers deployed on the ground.

Adjoining arteries brace for heavy spillover

The Old RTR flyover serves as a critical artery linking the Delhi Airport and Gurugram to South Delhi, with thousands of office-goers continuing onward to Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region.

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The closure has already triggered bottlenecks. Traffic was diverted onto the adjacent service road on Wednesday, creating long tailbacks. Officials warned that spillover congestion is likely to impact adjoining arteries, including Nelson Mandela Marg, Africa Avenue, key stretches around Dhaula Kuan, and parts of the Ring Road.

Delhi Traffic Police have coordinated with digital platforms to mark the flyover as closed on Google Maps and show the active diversions. Commuters needing traffic updates or on-road assistance can contact the Delhi Traffic Police helpline at 1095.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

 

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