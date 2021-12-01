Four fliers from ‘at-risk’ countries test positive for Covid-19 at Delhi airport

In the wake of the threat posed by coronavirus variant Omicron, four international passengers — three from Amsterdam in the Netherlands and one from London — who arrived at Delhi’s IGI Airport from ‘at-risk countries’ early on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19 and have been sent to hospitals for quarantine and treatment, said officials.

The passengers from Amsterdam arrived around 2 am and the one from London around 4 am.

A senior Delhi government officer told The Indian Express: “Four of the passengers have tested positive for Covid-19. At present, we are not sure if this is the old or the new variant (Omicron) of the virus. We have sent them for treatment and genome sequencing will be conducted to ascertain the (nature of) infection.”

Around five or six passengers showed Covid-like symptoms during the rapid PCR and RT-PCR test and were sent to Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital.

With the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, people from ‘at-risk’ countries will now have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests (rapid PCR and RT-PCR) and wait for the reports before leaving the airport.

On Wednesday, the Delhi airport officials released a statement saying that a total of 1,013 passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries arrived and were screened for Covid-19.

The airport authorities have made seating arrangements for 1,200 to 1,400 passengers at Terminal 3.

Passengers who arrive at the airport will have to pay Rs 500 for the RT-PCR test. The results will be given in 3-4 hours. The other test, rapid PCR, costs around Rs 3,900 but the report will be available in less than two hours, said the officials.